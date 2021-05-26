SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) is on the roll with an average volume of 335.58K in the recent 3 months

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) is priced at $6.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.70 and reached a high price of $7.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.50. The stock touched a low price of $6.33.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, SOC Telemed Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock. SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLMD), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock. All of the shares are being offered by SOC Telemed. In conjunction with the offering, SOC Telemed intends to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of its Class A Common Stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. You can read further details here

SOC Telemed Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.48 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $5.77 for the same time period, recorded on 03/31/21.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) full year performance was -30.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOC Telemed Inc. shares are logging -43.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.77 and $12.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 774555 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) recorded performance in the market was -12.63%, having the revenues showcasing -22.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 622.66M, as it employees total of 226 workers.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.35, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, SOC Telemed Inc. posted a movement of -10.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 395,103 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TLMD is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SOC Telemed Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.78%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SOC Telemed Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.41%, alongside a downfall of -30.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.60% during last recorded quarter.