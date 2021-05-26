Reasons Why Long-term Faith on RYB Education Inc. (RYB) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RYB Education Inc. (RYB), which is $3.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.77 after opening rate of $3.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.67 before closing at $3.50.

Recently in News on May 14, 2021, RYB Education, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F. RYB Education, Inc. (“RYB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

RYB Education Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.91 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

RYB Education Inc. (RYB) full year performance was 49.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RYB Education Inc. shares are logging -33.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.21 and $5.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1747042 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RYB Education Inc. (RYB) recorded performance in the market was 65.40%, having the revenues showcasing 15.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 103.72M, as it employees total of 6338 workers.

Specialists analysis on RYB Education Inc. (RYB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.15, with a change in the price was noted +1.54. In a similar fashion, RYB Education Inc. posted a movement of +64.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 251,149 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RYB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: RYB Education Inc. (RYB)

Raw Stochastic average of RYB Education Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.98%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.19%, alongside a boost of 49.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.98% during last recorded quarter.