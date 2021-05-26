Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 407.59K

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) is priced at $18.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.33 and reached a high price of $20.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.35. The stock touched a low price of $18.174.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, Rain Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Progress. Completed initial public offering (“IPO”) with net proceeds of $121.9 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rain Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -20.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.08 and $23.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 707255 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) recorded performance in the market was 20.13%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 346.23M.

Analysts verdict on Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rain Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rain Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.13%. The shares increased approximately by 13.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.25% in the period of the last 30 days.