Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 407.59K

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) is priced at $18.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.33 and reached a high price of $20.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.35. The stock touched a low price of $18.174.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Recently in News on May 25, 2021, Rain Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Progress. Completed initial public offering (“IPO”) with net proceeds of $121.9 million. You can read further details here
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rain Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -20.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.08 and $23.90.
The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 707255 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.
When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) recorded performance in the market was 20.13%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 346.23M.
Analysts verdict on Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN)
During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rain Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.
Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN): Technical Analysis
In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rain Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.13%. The shares increased approximately by 13.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.25% in the period of the last 30 days.