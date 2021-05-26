Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) market price of $1.18 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) was valued at $1.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.40 while reaching the peak value of $1.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.37. The stock current value is $1.18.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, Summary Judgment Ruling in Patent Infringement Lawsuit. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware (“Court”) has granted Clarus Therapeutics, Inc.’s (“Clarus”) motion for Summary Judgment, finding the asserted claims of Lipocine’s U.S. patents 9,034,858; 9,205,057; 9,480,690; and 9,757,390 invalid for failure to satisfy the written description requirement of 35 U.S.C. § 112. Clarus still has remaining claims before the Court. You can read further details here

Lipocine Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4200 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.0900 for the same time period, recorded on 05/26/21.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) full year performance was 41.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipocine Inc. shares are logging -51.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $2.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2787060 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) recorded performance in the market was 0.74%, having the revenues showcasing -16.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 115.93M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Specialists analysis on Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lipocine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5903, with a change in the price was noted -0.1508. In a similar fashion, Lipocine Inc. posted a movement of -11.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,601,370 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPCN is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.90%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.43%, alongside a boost of 41.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.46% during last recorded quarter.