Here is why Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.26%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), which is $17.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.10 after opening rate of $18.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.65 before closing at $17.97.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, Graphic Packaging Holding Company Concludes Successful Partnership with International Paper; Exchanges Remaining Minority Partnership Interest. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the “Company” or “Graphic Packaging”) announced today the conclusion of its successful partnership with International Paper Company. The final tranche of the membership interests held by International Paper in Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC (the “Partnership”) were exchanged for an equivalent number of shares of Graphic Packaging common stock. As a result, Graphic Packaging now owns 100% of the Partnership. You can read further details here

Graphic Packaging Holding Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.75 on 05/14/21, with the lowest value was $15.36 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) full year performance was 24.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares are logging -10.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.00 and $19.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3100004 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) recorded performance in the market was 4.31%, having the revenues showcasing 10.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.04B, as it employees total of 18775 workers.

The Analysts eye on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.63, with a change in the price was noted +0.72. In a similar fashion, Graphic Packaging Holding Company posted a movement of +4.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,227,454 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPK is recording 2.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.47.

Technical rundown of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Raw Stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.79%.

Considering, the past performance of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.84%, alongside a boost of 24.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.37% during last recorded quarter.