Here is why Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.49%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL), which is $34.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.85 after opening rate of $24.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.63 before closing at $24.75.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, Flanigan’s Announces Earnings. FLANIGAN’S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the “Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill” restaurants and “Big Daddy’s” retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks and the 26 weeks ended April 3, 2021. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and the 26 weeks ended March 28, 2020. You can read further details here

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.85 on 05/25/21, with the lowest value was $17.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) full year performance was 75.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. shares are logging 30.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.20 and $26.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1541933 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) recorded performance in the market was 76.62%, having the revenues showcasing 56.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.82M, as it employees total of 952 workers.

Analysts verdict on Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.34, with a change in the price was noted +15.40. In a similar fashion, Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. posted a movement of +78.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,598 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BDL is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.56%, alongside a boost of 75.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 51.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 37.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.15% during last recorded quarter.