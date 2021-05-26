Here is why E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) recent weekly performance of 13.93% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). It is currently valued at $12.76. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.98, after setting-off with the price of $13.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.57 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.79.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, E2open to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today announced its participation at two investor events later this month. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares are logging -8.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.26 and $13.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2310504 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) recorded performance in the market was 17.71%, having the revenues showcasing 35.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.79B.

The Analysts eye on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.42, with a change in the price was noted +1.78. In a similar fashion, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +16.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,230,965 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ETWO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Raw Stochastic average of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.85%.

Considering, the past performance of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.71%. The shares 13.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.89% during last recorded quarter.