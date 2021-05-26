Gear up for the change! Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) has hit the volume of 1811166

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) is priced at $10.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.44 and reached a high price of $10.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.45. The stock touched a low price of $9.401.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, Inspired Announces Pricing Of Public Offering. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired”) (NASDAQ: INSE) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering by The Landgame Trust (Evan Davis, Trustee) (the “Selling Stockholder”) of 5,406,633 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.25 per share. The Selling Stockholder has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 810,995 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Inspired Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.57 on 03/17/21, with the lowest value was $5.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) full year performance was 252.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inspired Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -5.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 359.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.38 and $11.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1811166 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) recorded performance in the market was 43.62%, having the revenues showcasing 6.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 195.90M, as it employees total of 1500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Inspired Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.21, with a change in the price was noted +4.23. In a similar fashion, Inspired Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +64.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 126,843 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE)

Raw Stochastic average of Inspired Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.90%.

Considering, the past performance of Inspired Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.26%, alongside a boost of 252.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.90% during last recorded quarter.