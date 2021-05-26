Do Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) beta value of 1.84 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), which is $7.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.182 after opening rate of $7.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.07 before closing at $7.15.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Details Pertaining to the 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced log-in details for its 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held on May 19, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You can read further details here

Two Harbors Investment Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.89 on 05/05/21, with the lowest value was $5.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) full year performance was 45.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares are logging -10.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.51 and $7.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3325000 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) recorded performance in the market was 11.46%, having the revenues showcasing -3.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.96B, as it employees total of 109 workers.

Specialists analysis on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Two Harbors Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.04, with a change in the price was noted +0.77. In a similar fashion, Two Harbors Investment Corp. posted a movement of +12.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,692,132 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWO is recording 6.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Trends and Technical analysis: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Raw Stochastic average of Two Harbors Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.24%, alongside a boost of 45.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.14% during last recorded quarter.