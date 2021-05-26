Do Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) beta value of 1.92 signposts another twist?

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is priced at $13.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.77 and reached a high price of $13.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.39. The stock touched a low price of $13.38.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, Community Health Systems to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference to be held June 1 – 4, 2021. You can read further details here

Community Health Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.30 on 05/07/21, with the lowest value was $7.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) full year performance was 300.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Community Health Systems Inc. shares are logging -11.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 402.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.68 and $15.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1036177 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) recorded performance in the market was 80.22%, having the revenues showcasing 48.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.76B, as it employees total of 55000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Community Health Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.78, with a change in the price was noted +6.09. In a similar fashion, Community Health Systems Inc. posted a movement of +81.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,667,073 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Raw Stochastic average of Community Health Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Community Health Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.52%, alongside a boost of 300.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.94% during last recorded quarter.