Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 4.67M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), which is $84.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $84.68 after opening rate of $84.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $83.90 before closing at $84.40.

Recently in News on May 10, 2021, Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chief Technology Officer, Patricia Verduin, and Chief Investor Relations Officer, John Faucher, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 12:10 pm ET. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Colgate-Palmolive Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $85.56 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $74.14 for the same time period, recorded on 03/10/21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) full year performance was 21.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are logging -2.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $69.10 and $86.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3458971 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) recorded performance in the market was -1.08%, having the revenues showcasing 10.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.44B, as it employees total of 34200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.55, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted a movement of -0.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,675,989 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CL is recording 29.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 28.89.

Technical rundown of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.20%.

Considering, the past performance of Colgate-Palmolive Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.67%, alongside a boost of 21.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.37% during last recorded quarter.