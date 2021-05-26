Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 15.60M

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is priced at $1.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.12 and reached a high price of $1.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.12. The stock touched a low price of $1.09.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, Cocrystal Pharma Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and provides updates on its antiviral pipeline and business activities. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4600 on 05/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.0600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) full year performance was 9.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are logging -67.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $3.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3188086 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) recorded performance in the market was -18.38%, having the revenues showcasing -35.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 107.24M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5278, with a change in the price was noted -0.3100. In a similar fashion, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -21.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,160,159 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COCP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cocrystal Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.86%, alongside a boost of 9.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.47% during last recorded quarter.