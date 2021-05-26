Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.95M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) was valued at $18.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.42 while reaching the peak value of $18.685 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.38. The stock current value is $18.51.

Recently in News on May 7, 2021, Brookfield Property Partners Reports First Quarter 2021 Results. All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise. You can read further details here

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.68 on 05/25/21, with the lowest value was $16.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) full year performance was 78.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares are logging -0.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.65 and $18.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4206453 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) recorded performance in the market was 27.92%, having the revenues showcasing 2.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.34B, as it employees total of 24400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.62, with a change in the price was noted +3.87. In a similar fashion, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. posted a movement of +26.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,819,056 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BPY is recording 4.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.38.

Technical rundown of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.38%.

Considering, the past performance of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.52%, alongside a boost of 78.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.61% during last recorded quarter.