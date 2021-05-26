Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) market price of $9.47 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV). It is currently valued at $9.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.25, after setting-off with the price of $8.19. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.85 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.00.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, FUV & ACAD Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. You can read further details here

Arcimoto Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.80 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $7.32 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) full year performance was 249.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcimoto Inc. shares are logging -74.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 340.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.15 and $36.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1113138 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) recorded performance in the market was -39.53%, having the revenues showcasing -57.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 292.88M, as it employees total of 170 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.11, with a change in the price was noted -4.18. In a similar fashion, Arcimoto Inc. posted a movement of -31.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,918,459 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FUV is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcimoto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Arcimoto Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.97%, alongside a boost of 249.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.98% during last recorded quarter.