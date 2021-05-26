Analysts Mean recommendation for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) was 1.80: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Flex Ltd. (FLEX), which is $17.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.20 after opening rate of $18.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.715 before closing at $18.10.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, Flex Wins National Export Award in Mexico. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced its manufacturing operations in Mexico have been awarded the 2020 National Export Award in the Manufacturing and Export Services category by the Economic Ministry of Mexico. Flex was recognized for its strong manufacturing processes driven by its industry knowledge, dedicated employees, automation and digitization. You can read further details here

Flex Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.04 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $16.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) full year performance was 77.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flex Ltd. shares are logging -11.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.48 and $20.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4794788 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flex Ltd. (FLEX) recorded performance in the market was -1.22%, having the revenues showcasing -4.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.82B, as it employees total of 167201 workers.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Flex Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.18, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Flex Ltd. posted a movement of -1.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,098,065 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLEX is recording 1.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.02.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Flex Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.64%, alongside a boost of 77.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.98% during last recorded quarter.