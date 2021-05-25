Why is Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) up 66.74% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) was valued at $6.64. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.10 while reaching the peak value of $7.64 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.90. The stock current value is $7.42.

Garrett Motion Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) full year performance was 66.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Garrett Motion Inc. shares are logging -2.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 470.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $7.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2987610 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) recorded performance in the market was 67.49%, having the revenues showcasing 15.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 457.81M, as it employees total of 6300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Garrett Motion Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Garrett Motion Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.56%, alongside a boost of 66.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.94% during last recorded quarter.