Tuya Inc. (TUYA) market price of $21.52 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tuya Inc. (TUYA), which is $21.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.16 after opening rate of $23.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.01 before closing at $23.43.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, Tuya Hosts North American IoT Industry Leaders to Kick off Event Series and Discuss Resilience and Innovation. Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud platform, recently kicked off the “Global IoT Press Meeting” series with its inaugural event focusing on the North American market. The event brought together leaders from the North American IoT market to discuss trends in the region, challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and opportunities for growth. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -22.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.70 and $27.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 640742 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was -13.92%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.74B, as it employees total of 2258 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Tuya Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.47%.

Considering, the past performance of Tuya Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.92%. The shares increased approximately by 13.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.17% in the period of the last 30 days.