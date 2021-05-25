Time to Buy Beat-Down EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO). It is currently valued at $5.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.1399, after setting-off with the price of $6.06. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.04.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, EZGO Announces Preliminary Sales Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021. EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced preliminary sales results for Dilang and Cenbird, the two major brands of EZGO e-bicycles for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The Company reported sales of more than 34,000 e-bicycles (including two wheels and three wheels) for the period, which is an increase of more than 50% from the same period last year. Of these 34,000 e-bicycles, approximately 23,000 were two wheeled e-bicycles and approximately 11,000 were three wheeled e-bicycles. Sales of two wheeled e-bicycles increased by approximately 47%, while sales of three wheeled e-bicycles increased by nearly 600% year over year. As a result, the Company anticipates substantial growth in revenue for the period. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -74.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.38 and $19.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 513359 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) recorded performance in the market was -72.39%, having the revenues showcasing -31.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.55M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

Specialists analysis on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EZGO Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EZGO is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO)

Raw Stochastic average of EZGO Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.33%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.39%. The shares increased approximately by 1.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.97% during last recorded quarter.