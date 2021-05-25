Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.47M in the recent 3 months

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) is priced at $54.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $51.49 and reached a high price of $54.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $49.56. The stock touched a low price of $50.50.

Recently in News on May 18, 2021, Squarespace to Commence Trading on NYSE on May 19, 2021. Squarespace, Inc. (the “Company”), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced that it expects that trading of its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange will commence on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 under the symbol “SQSP”. Squarespace has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that registers for resale shares of its Class A common stock, which was declared effective by the SEC on May 10, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Squarespace Inc. shares are logging 2.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.82 and $53.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1942607 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) recorded performance in the market was 24.40%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.87B, as it employees total of 1261 workers.

