Recent Change of 2.46% in the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is priced at $4.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.75 and reached a high price of $4.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.68. The stock touched a low price of $4.46.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, AnPac Bio Launches Novel Cancer Treatment Technology and Product Joint Venture – Utilizing Findings from 10 Years of Early-Stage Cancer Detection Work Involving over 222,200 Sample Database. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that on May 17, 2021, its board of directors approved the Company to establish a joint venture (the “Joint Venture”) together with its founder and chairman, Dr. Chris Chang Yu, and certain other individuals to develop a new cancer treatment technology and associated products. AnPac Bio will contribute two filed patent applications in the space of cancer treatment to the Joint Venture, and shareholding percentages of AnPac Bio and other shareholders in the Joint Venture will be determined based on the value of the patent applications assessed by an independent appraisal firm, as well as other commercial factors. You can read further details here

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.09 on 03/09/21, with the lowest value was $4.03 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) full year performance was -37.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares are logging -60.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.15 and $12.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11706971 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) recorded performance in the market was -11.70%, having the revenues showcasing -30.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.42M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Specialists analysis on AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.77, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -10.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 707,466 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANPC is recording 2.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.00%, alongside a downfall of -37.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.36% during last recorded quarter.