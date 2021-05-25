NOV Inc. (NOV) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 4.96M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NOV Inc. (NOV), which is $16.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.40 after opening rate of $16.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.96 before closing at $16.17.

Recently in News on April 27, 2021, NOV Reports First Quarter 2021 Results. NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today reported first quarter 2021 revenues of $1.25 billion, a decrease of six percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 34 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020. Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $115 million, or 9.2 percent of sales, which included non-cash, pre-tax charges (“other items”, see Other Corporate Items for additional detail) of $9 million. Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and other items) decreased $17 million sequentially to $0. You can read further details here

NOV Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.02 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $12.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

NOV Inc. (NOV) full year performance was 34.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NOV Inc. shares are logging -9.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.70 and $18.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3981640 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NOV Inc. (NOV) recorded performance in the market was 18.65%, having the revenues showcasing 8.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.38B, as it employees total of 27631 workers.

The Analysts eye on NOV Inc. (NOV)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the NOV Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.66, with a change in the price was noted +2.81. In a similar fashion, NOV Inc. posted a movement of +20.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,945,090 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOV is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical rundown of NOV Inc. (NOV)

Raw Stochastic average of NOV Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.18%.

Considering, the past performance of NOV Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.33%, alongside a boost of 34.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.17% during last recorded quarter.