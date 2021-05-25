Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 568.15K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM), which is $29.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $31.00 after opening rate of $30.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $28.76 before closing at $32.96.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021. Merger with Navios Maritime Containers L.P. completed on March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.46 on 05/03/21, with the lowest value was $10.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) full year performance was 387.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares are logging -18.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 441.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.51 and $36.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1438653 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) recorded performance in the market was 166.61%, having the revenues showcasing 75.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 674.84M, as it employees total of 186 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Navios Maritime Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.18, with a change in the price was noted +20.51. In a similar fashion, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. posted a movement of +219.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 472,793 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NMM is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical breakdown of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)

Raw Stochastic average of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Navios Maritime Partners L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 166.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 327.18%, alongside a boost of 387.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.85% during last recorded quarter.