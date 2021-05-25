LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.56M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD), which is $11.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.9172 after opening rate of $12.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.72 before closing at $12.71.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, LifeMDᵀᴹ Appoints Prominent Dermatologist Dr. Matthew Zipoli as a Lead Medical Advisor for Tele-dermatology Brand Nava MDᵀᴹ. Dr. Matthew Zipoli has been named to Boston Magazine’s “Best of Boston: Top Doctors” list for the past 6 years running. You can read further details here

LifeMD Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.02 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $5.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) full year performance was 626.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LifeMD Inc. shares are logging -65.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 734.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $33.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1812900 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) recorded performance in the market was 72.43%, having the revenues showcasing -47.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 281.05M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the LifeMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.94, with a change in the price was noted +4.18. In a similar fashion, LifeMD Inc. posted a movement of +59.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,366,491 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

Raw Stochastic average of LifeMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.14%, alongside a boost of 626.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by 28.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.70% during last recorded quarter.