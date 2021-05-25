Here is why Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.88%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC), which is $6.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.40 after opening rate of $4.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.50 before closing at $4.89.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, TLC Announces Approval of New Drug Application of Liposomal Amphotericin B in India. TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, today announced that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) of Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg (known as Ampholipad® in Taiwan and AmphoTLC™ in India) for immediate importation per approved usage and indication, to aid in the country’s emergency of acute liposomal amphotericin B shortage. You can read further details here

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.50 on 05/25/21, with the lowest value was $4.16 for the same time period, recorded on 05/21/21.

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) full year performance was -6.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are logging -51.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.07 and $12.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13789398 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) recorded performance in the market was 10.38%, having the revenues showcasing -12.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 205.76M.

Analysts verdict on Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.35, with a change in the price was noted +1.65. In a similar fashion, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. posted a movement of +36.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 138,738 in trading volumes.

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.69%, alongside a downfall of -6.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.99% during last recorded quarter.