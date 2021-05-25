Here is why MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.93%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC), which is $26.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.40 after opening rate of $27.2266 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.90 before closing at $17.10.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of MMA Capital Holdings (Nasdaq – MMAC). Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of MMA Capital Holdings (“MMA” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:MMAC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired byan affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP (together “Fundamental”) in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MMA shareholders will receive only $27.77 for each share of MMA they own. You can read further details here

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.40 on 05/24/21, with the lowest value was $16.35 for the same time period, recorded on 04/26/21.

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC) full year performance was 12.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MMA Capital Holdings Inc. shares are logging -7.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.35 and $29.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1365588 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC) recorded performance in the market was 9.59%, having the revenues showcasing 15.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 153.94M.

Analysts verdict on MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MMA Capital Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.50, with a change in the price was noted +2.18. In a similar fashion, MMA Capital Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +8.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 38,068 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MMAC is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MMA Capital Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MMA Capital Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.93%, alongside a boost of 12.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 57.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.91% during last recorded quarter.