Here is why First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.10%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is priced at $17.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.56 and reached a high price of $17.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.62. The stock touched a low price of $17.49.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, First Majestic Reports First Quarter Financial Results, Inaugural Dividend Payment, and Appointment of VP Operations. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2021) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company has also adjusted its cost reporting to reflect cash costs and all-in sustaining cost per ounce (“AISC”) on a per silver equivalent ounce (“AgEq”) basis compared to previous disclosure of only payable silver ounces. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.01 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $11.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was 87.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -26.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.37 and $24.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2126281 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 31.10%, having the revenues showcasing -8.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.43B.

Specialists analysis on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.15, with a change in the price was noted +4.14. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +30.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,766,585 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.60%, alongside a boost of 87.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.85% during last recorded quarter.