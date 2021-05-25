GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.35

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) is priced at $1.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.45 and reached a high price of $1.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.38. The stock touched a low price of $1.42.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, GSE and ABB Bailey Japan Announce First Project in Strategic Collaboration for the Japanese Energy Industry. GSE Systems, Inc. (GSE Solutions or GSE) (Nasdaq: GVP) a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimize and decarbonize operations for the power industry, today announced that their strategic collaboration with ABB Bailey Japan has resulted in a significant project to provide process simulation for NIHONKAI LNG Niigata terminal located in Niigata, Japan. With a total capacity of 720,000 m3, the terminal which has facilities for receiving, storing and supplying LNG (liquefied natural gas) to the Niigata and Tohoku area, serves as an important energy source for power generation and city gas. You can read further details here

GSE Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8000 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.1001 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) full year performance was 62.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GSE Systems Inc. shares are logging -36.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $2.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 710310 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) recorded performance in the market was 34.09%, having the revenues showcasing -4.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.95M, as it employees total of 339 workers.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GSE Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6913, with a change in the price was noted +0.4100. In a similar fashion, GSE Systems Inc. posted a movement of +30.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 322,130 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GVP is recording 1.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of GSE Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GSE Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.19%, alongside a boost of 62.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.32% during last recorded quarter.