Gear up for the change! Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) has hit the volume of 592346

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH), which is $7.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.5999 after opening rate of $8.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.41 before closing at $8.25.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: Alzheimer’s Disease Panel. – Panel discussion around innovating Alzheimer’s Disease (“AD”) drug development on Wednesday, May 26th 11:00 AM ET. You can read further details here

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) full year performance was -53.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -67.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $23.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 592346 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) recorded performance in the market was 74.94%, having the revenues showcasing -2.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.91M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.97, with a change in the price was noted +3.27. In a similar fashion, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +75.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 821,357 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYTH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.11%, alongside a downfall of -53.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.44% during last recorded quarter.