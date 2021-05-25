Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.81M

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is priced at $6.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.66 and reached a high price of $6.76, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.69. The stock touched a low price of $6.60.

Recently in News on May 11, 2021, Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE:FSM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.85 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $5.89 for the same time period, recorded on 04/29/21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was 59.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -31.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.77 and $9.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1933374 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was -18.81%, having the revenues showcasing -17.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.26, with a change in the price was noted -1.48. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of -17.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,064,904 in trading volumes.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.85%, alongside a boost of 59.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.41% during last recorded quarter.