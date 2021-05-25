Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Quarterly Performance is -8.29%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR). It is currently valued at $33.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $37.50, after setting-off with the price of $36.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $33.61 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $36.81.

Recently in News on May 19, 2021, Burning Rock Announces the Launch of China’s First Prospective Pan-Cancer Multi-omics Early Detection Study. Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”) today announced the launch of the PRESCIENT (Pan-canceR Early-Stage deteCtion by lIquid Biopsy tEchNique projecT) study, the first blood-based, pan-cancer early-detection study in China using a multi-omics approach. The study is going to be led by Professor Jie He, Fellow of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and head of the China National Cancer Center, and Professor Jie Wang. Both are residing physicians at the National Cancer Center and the Cancer Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares are logging -15.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.64 and $39.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 658606 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) recorded performance in the market was 45.67%, having the revenues showcasing -8.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.58B, as it employees total of 938 workers.

The Analysts eye on Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Burning Rock Biotech Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.21, with a change in the price was noted +11.10. In a similar fashion, Burning Rock Biotech Limited posted a movement of +49.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 354,286 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)

Raw Stochastic average of Burning Rock Biotech Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.72%.

Considering, the past performance of Burning Rock Biotech Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.67%. The shares increased approximately by -0.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.29% during last recorded quarter.