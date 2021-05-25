Boiling and ready to burst as OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) last month performance was -34.55%

For the readers interested in the stock health of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE). It is currently valued at $1.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.06, after setting-off with the price of $2.06. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.73 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.05.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, OneSmart International Education Group Ltd to Host Earnings Call. OneSmart International Education Group Ltd (NYSE:ONE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Second Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 13, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

OneSmart International Education Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.5800 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.7300 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/21.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) full year performance was -55.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares are logging -73.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.89 and $6.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 570194 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) recorded performance in the market was -52.63%, having the revenues showcasing -50.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 313.47M, as it employees total of 12667 workers.

Market experts do have their say about OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the OneSmart International Education Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.1053, with a change in the price was noted -1.8100. In a similar fashion, OneSmart International Education Group Limited posted a movement of -50.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 309,937 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONE is recording 14.84 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.08.

Technical breakdown of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)

Raw Stochastic average of OneSmart International Education Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of OneSmart International Education Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.31%, alongside a downfall of -55.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.82% during last recorded quarter.