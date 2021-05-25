Analysts Mean recommendation for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL), which is $10.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.88 after opening rate of $9.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.57 before closing at $9.57.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, Esports Entertainment Group’s New Jersey Gaming License Application Accepted by the NJ DGE. Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – May 24, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”) is proud to announce that its subsidiary GMBL has been notified by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) that its application has been formally accepted by the DGE. This acceptance allows the company to submit its software to the DGE testing lab and apply for a Transactional Waiver. The company expects to complete this process and be live taking bets in the state by the end of its Fiscal 1Q. You can read further details here

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.48 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $6.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) full year performance was 158.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares are logging -56.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 196.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.55 and $24.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 929832 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) recorded performance in the market was 65.83%, having the revenues showcasing -37.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 219.02M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.38, with a change in the price was noted +3.61. In a similar fashion, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. posted a movement of +52.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,473,921 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GMBL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Esports Entertainment Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 153.12%, alongside a boost of 158.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.17% during last recorded quarter.