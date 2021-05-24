Why is Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) up 47.72% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) was valued at $6.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.38 while reaching the peak value of $7.2285 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.29. The stock current value is $7.12.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, First Agency Deploys De-escalation Platform of WRAP Reality and BolaWrap. Northern York County Regional Police Chief David Lash Discusses Implementation of VR Training Simulator. You can read further details here

Wrap Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.37 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $4.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) full year performance was 47.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wrap Technologies Inc. shares are logging -50.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.42 and $14.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1017843 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) recorded performance in the market was 47.41%, having the revenues showcasing 24.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 241.37M, as it employees total of 52 workers.

Analysts verdict on Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wrap Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.66, with a change in the price was noted +1.93. In a similar fashion, Wrap Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +37.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 742,959 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WRAP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Wrap Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Wrap Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.47%, alongside a boost of 47.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.26% during last recorded quarter.