Uxin Limited (UXIN) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 18.61M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Uxin Limited (UXIN), which is $3.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.68 after opening rate of $3.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.34 before closing at $3.49.

Recently in News on April 28, 2021, Uxin Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.68 on 05/21/21, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was 151.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -11.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 352.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $3.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4630196 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was 300.00%, having the revenues showcasing 152.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.00B, as it employees total of 6455 workers.

The Analysts eye on Uxin Limited (UXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.57, with a change in the price was noted +2.39. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of +275.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,450,621 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.85%.

Considering, the past performance of Uxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 300.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 214.41%, alongside a boost of 151.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 156.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 152.90% during last recorded quarter.