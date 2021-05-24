Time to Buy Beat-Down Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) was valued at $7.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.67 while reaching the peak value of $7.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.43. The stock current value is $6.45.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, Shift Technologies, Inc. Announces $75,000,000 Convertible Notes Offering. Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Shift also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $11.25 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. You can read further details here

Shift Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.90 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $6.43 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/21.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) full year performance was -25.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shift Technologies Inc. shares are logging -56.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.40 and $14.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4050633 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) recorded performance in the market was -9.67%, having the revenues showcasing -25.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 634.43M, as it employees total of 824 workers.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shift Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.48, with a change in the price was noted -2.23. In a similar fashion, Shift Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -25.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,549,988 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SFT is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Shift Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Shift Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.18%, alongside a downfall of -25.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.15% during last recorded quarter.