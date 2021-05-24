Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 20.48%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) was valued at $18.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.70 while reaching the peak value of $18.8499 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.28. The stock current value is $19.80.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) Recommends Shareholders Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination with SoFi. Extraordinary general meeting of IPOE shareholders to approve proposed business combination with SoFi to be held on May 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V shares are logging -29.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.10 and $28.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2252532 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) recorded performance in the market was 50.96%, having the revenues showcasing -11.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.85B.

Market experts do have their say about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.43, with a change in the price was noted +7.59. In a similar fashion, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V posted a movement of +61.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,710,397 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IPOE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE)

Raw Stochastic average of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.96%. The shares increased approximately by 25.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.79% during last recorded quarter.