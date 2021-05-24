Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) was down -3.14%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). It is currently valued at $1.54. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.60, after setting-off with the price of $1.572. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.59.

Recently in News on May 18, 2021, Genius Brands CEO Provides Letter to Shareholders; Announces Three-Fold Increase in Revenue for the First Quarter of 2021. “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten” Surpasses 16 Million Views on Kartoon Channel!. You can read further details here

Genius Brands International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1200 on 03/24/21, with the lowest value was $1.3200 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/21.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) full year performance was 19.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Brands International Inc. shares are logging -86.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $11.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2205763 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recorded performance in the market was 15.22%, having the revenues showcasing -14.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 478.30M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7953, with a change in the price was noted +0.1699. In a similar fashion, Genius Brands International Inc. posted a movement of +12.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,568,367 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNUS is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genius Brands International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.50%, alongside a boost of 19.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.97% during last recorded quarter.