Recent Change of -12.39% in the Urban One Inc. (UONEK) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) is priced at $4.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.42 and reached a high price of $5.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.60. The stock touched a low price of $3.82.

Recently in News on May 12, 2021, Urban One, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Urban One Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.00 on 05/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) full year performance was 492.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban One Inc. shares are logging -41.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 549.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $6.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6858965 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban One Inc. (UONEK) recorded performance in the market was 244.44%, having the revenues showcasing 121.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 258.40M, as it employees total of 753 workers.

Analysts verdict on Urban One Inc. (UONEK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban One Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.91, with a change in the price was noted +2.83. In a similar fashion, Urban One Inc. posted a movement of +235.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 792,878 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UONEK is recording 4.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.07.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Urban One Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 244.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 266.36%, alongside a boost of 492.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 120.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 121.43% during last recorded quarter.