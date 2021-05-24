Reason’s why Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $6.07

For the readers interested in the stock health of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). It is currently valued at $4.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.85, after setting-off with the price of $4.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.84.

Recently in News on May 5, 2021, Banco Bradesco SA to Host Earnings Call. Banco Bradesco SA (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Banco Bradesco S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.36 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $3.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/03/21.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) full year performance was 64.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares are logging -1.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.85 and $4.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24891601 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) recorded performance in the market was 1.06%, having the revenues showcasing 25.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.75B, as it employees total of 89575 workers.

Specialists analysis on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Banco Bradesco S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.61, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, Banco Bradesco S.A. posted a movement of -9.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,650,186 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.06%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.44%, alongside a boost of 64.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.67% during last recorded quarter.