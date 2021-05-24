Reason’s why Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $174.19

At the end of the latest market close, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) was valued at $134.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $136.55 while reaching the peak value of $137.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $132.88. The stock current value is $135.35.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Airbnb Announces First Quarter 2021 Results. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its first quarter 2021 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Airbnb Inc. shares are logging -38.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $121.50 and $219.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2961751 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) recorded performance in the market was -8.24%, having the revenues showcasing -31.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.85B, as it employees total of 5597 workers.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Airbnb Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 176.50, with a change in the price was noted -13.61. In a similar fashion, Airbnb Inc. posted a movement of -9.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,261,985 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ABNB is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Airbnb Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Airbnb Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.24%. The shares increased approximately by -4.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.04% during last recorded quarter.