PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Quarterly Performance is 203.57%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) was valued at $45.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $46.34 while reaching the peak value of $46.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $41.80. The stock current value is $42.47.

Recently in News on May 12, 2021, PLBY Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. First Quarter 2021 Revenue Up 34% Year-Over-Year to $42.7 Million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PLBY Group Inc. shares are logging -32.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 331.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.85 and $63.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1489694 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) recorded performance in the market was 304.09%, having the revenues showcasing 203.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.54B, as it employees total of 216 workers.

The Analysts eye on PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the PLBY Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.78, with a change in the price was noted +31.92. In a similar fashion, PLBY Group Inc. posted a movement of +302.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,744,491 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLBY is recording 0.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.85.

Technical rundown of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Raw Stochastic average of PLBY Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.16%.

Considering, the past performance of PLBY Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 304.09%. The shares increased approximately by -9.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 203.57% during last recorded quarter.