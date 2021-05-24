PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.59

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is priced at $8.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.25 and reached a high price of $8.64, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.27. The stock touched a low price of $6.80.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, PDS Biotech Announces Release of Abstract for PDS0101 in NCI-Led Phase 2 Clinical Study for Oral Presentation at 2021 ASCO Meeting. Objective responses (tumor reduction) observed in 83% (5 of 6) of HPV16-positive relapsed or refractory checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients and 63% (5 of 8) of HPV16-positive relapsed or refractory advanced cancer patients who have also failed checkpoint inhibitor therapy. You can read further details here

PDS Biotechnology Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.64 on 05/21/21, with the lowest value was $2.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) full year performance was 582.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are logging 6.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 678.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $7.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8876937 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) recorded performance in the market was 289.25%, having the revenues showcasing 52.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 162.02M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PDS Biotechnology Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.46, with a change in the price was noted +6.14. In a similar fashion, PDS Biotechnology Corporation posted a movement of +280.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,628,640 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PDSB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PDS Biotechnology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PDS Biotechnology Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 289.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 308.33%, alongside a boost of 582.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 75.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 55.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.56% during last recorded quarter.