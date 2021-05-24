Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 19.17M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), which is $25.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.655 after opening rate of $25.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.03 before closing at $24.95.

Recently in News on May 11, 2021, Occidental Petroleum Corp. to Host Earnings Call. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.52 on 03/05/21, with the lowest value was $17.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was 76.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -22.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 194.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.52 and $32.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13200300 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was 45.12%, having the revenues showcasing -5.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.29B, as it employees total of 11800 workers.

Specialists analysis on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.88, with a change in the price was noted +7.72. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +44.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,443,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 4.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.15.

Trends and Technical analysis: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 95.18%, alongside a boost of 76.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.10% during last recorded quarter.