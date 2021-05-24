Morgan Stanley (MS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 11.03M

Morgan Stanley (MS) is priced at $89.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $86.94 and reached a high price of $88.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $88.34. The stock touched a low price of $86.73.

Recently in News on May 21, 2021, Morgan Stanley Announces Redemption of Cushing® MLP High Income Index Exchange Traded Notes. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced today that it will redeem all of its outstanding Cushing® MLP High Income Index ETNs due March 21, 2031 with a CUSIP of 61760E846 (NYSE Arca: MLPY) (the “ETNs”). Morgan Stanley released today the call notice via The Depository Trust Company. The call settlement amount of the ETNs will be determined over a five index-business day period beginning on May 28, 2021 (the “call measurement period”) and will be paid to the investors on June 9, 2021, the third business day after the call measurement period. Accordingly, the last day of trading for each ETN is expected to be June 8, 2021. You can read further details here

Morgan Stanley had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.38 on 05/24/21, with the lowest value was $66.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Morgan Stanley (MS) full year performance was 119.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Morgan Stanley shares are logging 0.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 124.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.80 and $88.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2120233 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Morgan Stanley (MS) recorded performance in the market was 28.91%, having the revenues showcasing 14.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 160.88B, as it employees total of 71000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Morgan Stanley (MS)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the Morgan Stanley a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 78.71, with a change in the price was noted +21.64. In a similar fashion, Morgan Stanley posted a movement of +31.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,992,529 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MS is recording 6.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.94.

Morgan Stanley (MS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Morgan Stanley, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.21%, alongside a boost of 119.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.13% during last recorded quarter.