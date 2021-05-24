Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 5.91M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX), which is $1.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.67 after opening rate of $1.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.34 before closing at $1.24.

Recently in News on May 22, 2021, Meten EdtechX Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (“Meten Edtech X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, today announced that it intends to offer ordinary shares for sale to the public in an underwritten public offering (“Offering”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “METX.” The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. You can read further details here

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2699 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.0600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/21.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -85.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares are logging -88.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.06 and $12.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 114413737 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was -28.50%, having the revenues showcasing -45.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.79M, as it employees total of 3721 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1178, with a change in the price was noted -0.5200. In a similar fashion, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. posted a movement of -26.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,752,283 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.45%, alongside a downfall of -85.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.63% during last recorded quarter.