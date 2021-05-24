Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.53

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), which is $1.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.35 after opening rate of $1.24 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.21 before closing at $1.25.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, Jaguar Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals Provide Key Findings from Cancer-related Diarrhea Abstracts Submitted to ASCO for June 2021 Annual Meeting. Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) today announced the highlights of the abstract regarding patient outcomes associated with cancer-related diarrhea (“CRD”) by Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Napo”), Jaguar’s wholly owned subsidiary, and Napo’s collaborators that has been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from June 4-8, 2021. In addition, two CRD-related abstracts from Napo and its collaborators have been accepted for online publication at ASCO. You can read further details here

Jaguar Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.4700 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.8700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) full year performance was 107.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jaguar Health Inc. shares are logging -70.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 618.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $4.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4431177 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) recorded performance in the market was 63.19%, having the revenues showcasing -50.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 171.60M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Specialists analysis on Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jaguar Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1060, with a change in the price was noted +0.5758. In a similar fashion, Jaguar Health Inc. posted a movement of +76.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,301,090 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JAGX is recording 0.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Trends and Technical analysis: Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 539.73%, alongside a boost of 107.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.56% during last recorded quarter.