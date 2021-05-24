Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 4.02M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), which is $10.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.64 after opening rate of $10.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.11 before closing at $10.36.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference on June 8 – June 10, 2021. Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 8 – June 10, 2021. Mr. Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer of Himax, will conduct a fireside chat in Session IV at the conference from 9:05 to 9:35 AM EDT on Thursday, June 10. You can read further details here

Himax Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.88 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $7.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) full year performance was 232.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Himax Technologies Inc. shares are logging -39.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 273.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.91 and $17.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2468998 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) recorded performance in the market was 40.19%, having the revenues showcasing -29.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.83B, as it employees total of 2160 workers.

Specialists analysis on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Himax Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.00, with a change in the price was noted +4.31. In a similar fashion, Himax Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +63.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,259,335 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIMX is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Trends and Technical analysis: Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Himax Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.83%, alongside a boost of 232.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.19% during last recorded quarter.