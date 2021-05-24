Here is why Genius Sports Limited (GENI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.98%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genius Sports Limited (GENI), which is $20.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.90 after opening rate of $21.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.16 before closing at $21.49.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, Genius Sports Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance By 35%. Q1 revenue increased 52% year-over-year to $53.7m. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Sports Limited shares are logging -13.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.80 and $23.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1014234 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) recorded performance in the market was 14.89%, having the revenues showcasing -0.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.84B, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Specialists analysis on Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Genius Sports Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GENI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.89%. The shares 10.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.30% during last recorded quarter.