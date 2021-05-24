Here is why Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) recent weekly performance of 4.29% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) was valued at $123.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $126.99 while reaching the peak value of $127.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $123.4651. The stock current value is $123.90.

Recently in News on May 19, 2021, Futu added 273,000 net paying clients in 2021 Q1, reflects 7x growth YoY. Worldwide users hit 14 million with Q1 trading volume soaring to $289 billion. You can read further details here

Futu Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $204.25 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $47.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) full year performance was 785.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Futu Holdings Limited shares are logging -39.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 822.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.42 and $204.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1902719 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) recorded performance in the market was 171.02%, having the revenues showcasing -28.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.71B, as it employees total of 1315 workers.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Futu Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 127.91, with a change in the price was noted +85.03. In a similar fashion, Futu Holdings Limited posted a movement of +216.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,680,211 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FUTU is recording 2.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Futu Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 171.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 188.35%, alongside a boost of 785.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.95% during last recorded quarter.