Gear up for the change! Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has hit the volume of 4103375

At the end of the latest market close, Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) was valued at $20.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.14 while reaching the peak value of $23.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.35. The stock current value is $21.96.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Danimer Scientific Inc. shares are logging -66.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $66.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4103375 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) recorded performance in the market was -6.59%, having the revenues showcasing -52.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.73B, as it employees total of 190 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Danimer Scientific Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.72, with a change in the price was noted -2.69. In a similar fashion, Danimer Scientific Inc. posted a movement of -10.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,838,241 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNMR is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical breakdown of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Raw Stochastic average of Danimer Scientific Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Danimer Scientific Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.59%. The shares increased approximately by 23.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.53% during last recorded quarter.